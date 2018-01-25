The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra said on Thursday that it would not contest the victory of Gov. Willie Obiano in court but would rather give credible opposition to the administration.

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, Anambra State PDP Chairman, made the position of the party known during an interview with newsmen in Awka.

Nwobu said the party’s decision was based on its mature approach to politics adding that contesting the outcome of elections in court would be retrogressive to the state.

“As a party, the PDP in Anambra will not go to court against the declaration of Gov. Obiano based on the outcome of Nov.18, 2017 election.

“But will ensure that we give credible opposition to the administration from start to finish.

“We wish Obiano well because power comes from the Lord and howsoever the Lord wants, He gives power.

“Today, Obiano is the elected governor of Anambra state and so we will cheer him when he does well and condemn him where he performs poorly’’, he said.

Nwobu, who also spoke on the party’s arrangements for next week’s burial of the late Dr Alex Ekwueme, Nigeria’s first Vice President, urged citizens of the country to emulate his brand of politics.

Ekwueme was one of the founding fathers of PDP and remained there, providing quality direction and material support.

According to him, observers have described this as a rare political behaviour in Nigeria.

Nwobu who said that the party was happy that it reconciled with the late elder statesman before his death.

He added that if Nigerians could borrow a leaf from Ekwueme, the practice whereby people cross-carpet to other parties would be a thing of the past.

He said that if politicians learned to be committed to their parties, it would help engender a stable political system.

Nwobu said notwithstanding that the Federal Government was giving a national burial to late Ekwueme, the PDP had concluded plans to accord the deceased board of trustee member of the PDP a befitting burial.

“Yesterday, the National Chairman of PDP in company of governors elected on the platform of the party and others paid a courtesy visit to the family of Ekwueme in his Enugu residence.

“The PDP also has other activities lined up in honour Ekwueme,” he said.