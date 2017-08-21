The the deadline given to the South East by the Coalition of Arewa Youths to leave the 19 northern states before 1stOctober draws nearer, the United Progressive Party, UPP, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take prompt action to diffuse the tension in the polity.

The party in a statement in Abuja to welcome President Buhari from medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, told him to revamp the economy and provide dividends of democracy to the Nigeria populace.

The statement which was signed by Chief Chekwas Okorie, the party’s National Chairman wished him good health in discharging his constitutional responsibilities and also said that it was time to reaffirm and renew the confidence in the fatherland.

Okorie who was the UPP presidential candidate in the 2015 elections in the statement said, “The United Progressive Party welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical leave in the United Kingdom. It is an answer to the prayers of fellow compatriots for his recovery and safe return to continue the enormous task of building a strong, united, prosperous and egalitarian society.

“We are grateful to God that President Buhari returned hale and hearty to complete his mandate till 2019 and urge him to take prompt action to diffuse the tension in the polity, revamp the economy and provide dividends of democracy to the populace.

“It is time for patriotism. It is time to reaffirm and renew our confidence in the fatherland and join Mr. President in steering the ship of the Nigeria State to the path of rectitude, progress and development.”