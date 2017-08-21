The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has said despite its joy that President Muhammadu Buhari is back from his medical vacation, it is displeased that his first speech after return did not address critical national issues.

Mr Buhari addressed Nigerians early Monday after he returned from a protracted medical leave.

In a press statement signed by Alfa Mohammed, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party commended Mr. Buhari for resolving to address the worrisome economic situation of the country and invigorate the fight against terrorism and ethnic violence,

The party said it was not happy that the President failed to address the widespread calls for the restructuring of the nation particularly in relation to the devolution of more powers to the federating units and the correction of the perceived structural imbalance.

“This issue of restructuring we reason is fundamental to the peace and unity of our great country, and pretending otherwise is like postponing the dooms day.

“Directing agitators of the nation’s restructuring to the council of state or the National Assembly where it was killed during the constitutional review exercise amounts to not appreciating the enormity of neglecting the loud cry of the victims of the status quo.”

The party called on Mr. Buhari to create an avenue for him to be briefed by regional leaders of thought on the matter.

The party also asked the President to wade into the strike embarked upon recently by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The president returned to the country on Saturday after over a 100- day hiatus from office.