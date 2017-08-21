Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back home after his medical leave in the United Kingdom, and expresses delight at his level of good health and recovery.

In a press statement made available to journalists on Monday by his media office, the former Vice President said every well meaning Nigerian should be happy with the recovery of the President.

According to him, a healthy and stronger Buhari would be able to concentrate more vigorously on the task of implementing his campaign promises to Nigerians.

He explained that President Buhari’s recovery is good news for the country and Nigerians because “it would reduce the needless conspiracy theories surrounding his health and long absence.”

The Waziri Adamawa noted that the task of governance is so enormous that the country should celebrate the return of the President.

Atiku advised Nigerians to help the President succeed “by focusing on issues that unite us rather than those that divide us, and thereby distracting the President from attending to the tasks at hand.”

The former Vice President also cautioned politicians against the promotion of hate politics for selfish advantages, adding that “a situation where Nigerians perceive one another as enemies rather than brothers who should be united by their common interests is unhealthy and inimical to our democracy.”

He urged all Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, to continue to pray for the President to succeed in the larger interest of the country.