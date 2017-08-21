The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his stance on self-determination groups in the country.

Buhari had told them in his nationwide broadcast Monday morning that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable.

But in a reaction, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, the Secretary, Earthen Consultative Assembly, described Buhari’s stand as shocking.

His statement read: “The shocking position of Mr. President that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, is a confirmation that he is clearly the wrong person to govern Nigeria. Nigeria is tottering at the edge of the precipice, bursting at the seams and sitting on a combustible keg of gun powder, and Mr Buhari and his speech writers are the only people who are unaware of this self evident fact.

“If Mr. President does not immediately as a matter of urgency set up a constituent assembly to draft a new people’s constitution that will be affirmed at referendum before the end 2017 there will be no Nigeria by 2018. We also implore Mr. President to apologies to Nigerians without delay on his very provocative position on Nigeria’s very fragile unity.

“It is a tragedy that we are ruled by a man who is completely out of touch with reality. This means that the disintegration of Nigeria is inevitable, as only an early return to true fiscal federalism anchored on regional autonomy in an immediate consensual restructuring may save Nigeria now.

“Those who are yet to come to grip with that, are living in another world. Nigeria must be negotiated or Nigeria will die.”