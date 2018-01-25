Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said he has all it takes to rule Nigeria.

The Governor spoke to journalists when he received former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Though the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had zoned its presidential ticket to the Northern part of the country, the Governor had insisted that he will contest the presidency on the platform of the party.

Atiku has also expressed interest in contesting for the presidential ticket of PDP in the 2019 elections.

But speculations were that Atiku may eventually make Fayose his running mate if he gets the PDP presidential ticket.

While reacting to the speculations after receiving Atiku, Fayose said he will continue to pursue his presidential ambition.

But he added that only “God knows tomorrow.”

But he added that party’s interest would be placed above individual aspiration in choosing a candidate for the 2019 elections.

“He (Atiku) has not spoken to me privately about it, and maybe he would do that in our private meeting. But his body language obviously shows he has an ambition which is legitimate.

“We will all examine everybody and we will create a level playing field. As he has come, others will still come.

“On the issue of being Vice-President, like I said, in the Book of Ezekiel 37: 33, the Bible says ‘God asks that can this bone live?, and the Prophet answers and says Thou knoweth. All these questions are questions for God and He has answers for them, man has no answer. You may wish anything for me, but God’s wish is supreme.

“I deserve to serve this country as President. I have paid my due. I am not a hidden voice. I have all it takes to lead this country, but whichever way it goes, the interest of our party comes first; it is above our individual aspirations. Whoever the party finally picks as the party’s candidate will be supported by others.”