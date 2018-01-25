The Member Representing Uvwie Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Efe Ofobruku, has dumped the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The defection of Hon Ofobruku at Tuesday’s plenary had made the twenty nine members of the Delta State House of Assembly fully PDP.

His letter of defection was read by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over the plenary.

Hon Ofobruku in the letter said his defection was based on the crisis rocking the party, adding that he had consulted widely with his constituents and other stakeholders before arriving at the decision to defect to PDP.

He thanked the people of Uvwie for their support and promised that he would continue to add value to their lives through effective representation.

The Speaker later directed the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Oboro Preyor to introduce the Uvwie lawmaker to members of the People’s Democratic Party present at plenary.

Rt Hon Oborevwori had while welcoming members to plenary after the Christmas break urged them to settle down to their various duties as fast as possible and begin to play their part in moving Delta State forward.

The Speaker called on Chairmen of Committees to work on outstanding bills that are before their committees and bring them before the House for further legislative action, saying that the house was determined to give Deltans the best.

He said the Legislature will always work for the interest of Deltans.

The Speaker described as unprecedented the passage of the 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law in November 2017, stressing that the successful worked on the 4th Alteration Bill 2017 of the Constitution as forwarded by the National Assembly was indeed a milestone for the House.

Rt Hon Oborevwori expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their contributions which made it possible for the House to achieve a commendable result in 2017 and implored them to sustain same in this year 2018.

He also acknowledged the support of the staff of the Assembly, even as he thanked the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his continued support to the Delta State House of Assembly.

The Speaker noted that the House is in its enviable position today as a result of the support being enjoyed from the Executive Arm of the Delta State Government and hope for more support this year.

He promised that the State House of Assembly will sustain the existing cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislative.

The Speaker congratulated the Governor, the Chairman and members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, members of the House and Deltans in general for the successful conduct of the January 6, 2018 Local Government Elections.

He expressed optimism that 2018 will be better than last year.