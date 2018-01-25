Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo has queried the recent arrest of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Dankwambo on Thursday asked why it took so long for President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest the ex-SGF despite claim of fighting corruption.

He said that Babachir’s arrest may not be unconnected to the lengthy letter by Former president Olusegun Obasanjo advising Buhari not to seek re-election.

Dankwambo questioned why Buhari had to take a year to arrest thee ex-SGF, stressing that it was too late to deceive Nigerians.

He wrote on his official twitter page “Why did it take one year to arrest Babachir Lawal? Is it because former President Obasanjo spoke up yesterday? It’s too late to deceive Nigerians.

“You can’t be deceiving Nigerians on one hand you want to fight corruption and next minute you are supporting it. It’s too late.

“Nigeria needs more work than prayers. The essence of leadership is to work for the people not to urge them to be praying.”