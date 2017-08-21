Members of the Buhari Support Organization (BSO), Enugu State Chapter, on Monday staged a solidarity rally to herald the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after his medical treatment in London.

The pro-Buahri group led by its State Chairman, Chief Anike Nwoga and Secretary, Godwin Onwusi, who were joined by hundreds of other residents of Enugu, gathered at the state secretariat of the BSO at about 11 am before marching through the major streets of the metropolis, singing solidarity songs.

Some of the placards carried by the Buhari supporters read: “Welcome Baba”, “Sickness is no Crime”, “Continue with the Anti-Corruption Crusade”, “We are with you in Prayer”.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the rally, the State Chairman of the BSO, Chief Nwoga, said, “It is with joy and gratitude to Almighty God that Buhari Support Organization (BSO) Enugu State Chapter; happily welcome back our dear President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, back to our fatherland after his medical sojourn abroad.”

Chief Nwoga stated, “BSO is in prayers with you Mr President, as we welcome you back to continue as a matter of urgent national importance the good works of fixing our physical and social deficit infrastructure – electricity, roads, railways, education, health etc.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain appealed to the National Assembly to immediately approve the $29.9 billion foreign loans and more to get Nigeria out of recession and back to work, stressing that it insults their imagination that the lawmakers who were able to table 33 items of amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in one day and pass almost all in one day, are taking over one year to approve all the foreign loans?

“Mr President, in the midst of the plunge in oil revenue, and the truism that oil prices may not rise soon; it is BSO’s considered view that more loans be obtained to quickly diversify our economy and provide the economic security you mentioned in your today’s speech.”

“We are making this request because it is better to harvest your uncommon acceptability by the international community to secure more loans. There is no doubt that the international community admire your integrity quotient. More loans will not only exit us from recession, but will enable you to add more megawatts of electricity, reverse the archaic idea of revamping the old gauge rail lines, instead of modern standard gauge, and expansion of the Kebbi/Lagos States Rice revolution in other States according to their comparative crop advantage.”

“Mr President, you can imagine millions you will put to work, if additional $20 billion loan is added and the coastal, the Lagos-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri modern standard rail lines, Mambilla Hydro-power plant, Enugu Coal to Power, East-West, 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha and other federal roads and the most importantly agrarian revolution takes off?”

“We also humbly request Mr President that all outstanding federal boards and other appointments be dished out with immediate effect; as both the Holy Bible and the Holy Koran prescribe that those who work in the vineyard should eat from the vineyard.”

“This no doubt will provide shared prosperity and happiness to the greatest number of Nigerian families. This is the best way to reinforce hope of the citizens, cement the national consensus that it is better to live together than to live apart, contain Boko Haram, kidnappers, herdsmen-farmers clashes and other criminal elements and provide the peace and security of our dream. Time is of essence Your Excellency,” he said.