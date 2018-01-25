The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the ongoing nationwide continuous voter registration would be temporarily suspended 60 days to the commencement of the 2019 general elections.

The commission in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Solomon Soyebi, national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, said the exercise would be suspended to due to a change in electoral law.

Soyebi disclosed that so far over four million Nigerians had been registered across the country, in the exercise that began on April 27, 2017.

“The nationwide CVR is to afford all eligible Nigerians, 18 years and above, who did not register in the previous exercise, an opportunity to do so.

“So far over four million have registered across the country.

“The commission wishes to assure all eligible Nigerians that the CVR exercise is designed to continue indefinitely as envisaged by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“However, as provided for in Section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act (as amended), the CVR will be temporarily suspended 60 days to the commencement of the next general election scheduled for February 2019.

“The exercise will resume after the conclusion of the elections.

“The commission encourages all eligible Nigerians to register at our offices in all local government headquarters and other officially designated areas across the country between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.”

Soyebi said full information about the exercise could be obtained at INEC state offices.