The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, was on Wednesday barred from distributing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign caps at the Federal Executive Council’s weekly meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Daily Trust is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the Minister, who put on the cap with the inscription: “Continuity ’19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo,” had brought a bag containing the caps for distribution to cabinet members.

Daily Trust said it was informed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disallowed the planned distribution of the caps.

Shittu had on Saturday inaugurated the South West Zonal Office of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State, with all the governors and critical stakeholders from the zone in the All Progressives Congress absent.