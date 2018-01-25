Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Nigeria is in a coma, noting that only the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, can save the country.

This came as former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, declared that he has the capacity to revive the fortunes of the country, if he wins in the 2019 general election to emerge President of the country.

They spoke at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when Lamido visited to inform Governor Wike of his intention to vie for the position of the President.

Wike said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was a party of strangers with no knowledge of the intricacies of development.

He said that the APC thrives in politics of mischief wherein it engages in high level intimidation, corruption and dirty political schemes to compel defection of PDP members to its fold.

“If you decamp to the APC, you are no longer corrupt. APC is a party of daylight deceit. I am happy that one of those who left to bring a messiah, has realised that the so-called messiah they brought is no longer the messiah Nigerians expect. PDP is the only hope for Nigeria,” Wike said.

The governor noted that though the PDP made mistakes in the past, the party was the only platform with the commitment and patriotism to take the country out of its current situation.

He said the present political and economic situation in the country required politicians with courage to rescue the country.

He said those who benefited from the PDP since inception till 2013 before defecting were the same people sponsoring negative propaganda against the party.

The governor described Lamido as a committed and consistent PDP member who is courageous and has the capacity to confront the APC.

He, however, urged all presidential aspirants to accept the verdict of the party at the end of the primaries.