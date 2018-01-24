The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) says 318 out of the 389 candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting in Saturday’s local government election are unopposed.

The commission’s Chairman, Mr Segun Oladitan, made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Oladitan also said election would hold in only 71 wards out of the 389 wards in the state.

According to him, election will not hold in wards where candidates are unopposed.

He explained that from the onset of the electoral process, 38 political parties registered with the commission to take part in the election.

Oladitan, however, added that some parties later withdrew from the process.

He added that candidates of six political parties that would be participating in the election satisfied electoral requirements as contained in Section 41 of the 2011 amended Electoral Act.

Oladitan further said that there would be restriction in movement between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the election day, adding that adequate security would be provided for the electorate and the commission`s officials.

He said that the commission was already in custody of electoral materials, adding that it was prepared to conduct a credible, transparent and hitch-free election.

Oladitan appealed to stakeholders to eschew violence during the poll in the interest of all.