The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday lifted the suspension of its former Speaker, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, and Majority Leader, Mr. Foly Ogedengbe.

The resolution followed the recommendations of an ad hoc committee which had the new Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoro, as Chairman.

It, however, said that the suspension of the former deputy speaker, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie, and the member representing Esan North-East II, Mr. Magnus-Desmond Ezehi, would remain until they showed a sign of cooperation with the committee.

Okonoboh, who represents Igueben constituency, Ativie and Ogedengbe were impeached last Monday by 19 members for alleged gross misconduct.

The member representing Akoko Edo I, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, had been elected as the new Speaker.

The affected members had also been suspended for three months, pending the outcome of an investigation by an ad hoc committee.

- Advertisement -

The chairman of the committee explained to the House that the former speaker and majority leader were “seemingly cooperative” with investigations while Ativie and Igbas allegedly showed no respect to the committee and the House as of the time of submitting its preliminary report.

Edoro also noted some of the property of the assembly had been returned by the two suspended members.

“Consequently, the suspension of the members, Okonoboh and Ogedengbe, is hereby lifted, while Ativie and Igbas remain suspended,” Adjoto said shortly after the resolution was passed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the assembly has reconstituted its Principal Officers Council and 23 House committees.

The new members of the council and their positions include Mr. Sunday Eghedo (APC), Deputy Leader; Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha (APC), Chief Whip; Mr. Sylvanus Eruaga (PDP), Minority Leader; Mr. Audu Ganiyu (APC), Deputy Chief Whip; Mr. Sunday Osazemwinde (APC), co-opted member; and Mr. Festus Edughele (APC), co-opted member.