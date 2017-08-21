Zonal Coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, NCBSG in the South-West, Professor Ajayi Boroffice, said the nationwide jubilation over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation in London after 104 days showed that he is now more popular and accepted by Nigeria.

Boroffice, in a statement on Tuesday, said the people of the South-West geopolitical zone would continue to support Buhari’s government, adding that the President would continue with purposeful leadership and economic revival.

The lawmaker, who is representing Ondo Central Senatorial District in the Senate, said, “The euphoria, enthusiasm and widespread jubilations that heralded the arrival of Mr. President from the nooks and crannies of Nigeria represent a spontaneous testimony that the support base of Mr. President has expanded across zones, his popularity has risen and his acceptability rating has soared higher.”

He added, “The NCBSG is particularly delighted that at every opportunity, Mr. President has shown Nigerians that he is as much a trusted democrat as he is a firm believer in the rule of law.

“With the transfer of presidential powers to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in accordance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Mr. President has further enriched his democratic credentials.

“In the light of the above, we likewise salute the leadership acumen of the Vice President and commend his outstanding efforts which addressed secessionist agitations in the absence of Mr. President.”