Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State have kicked off what seems like a unanimous endorsement of the State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, for second term in office come 2019.

If things should go as they seem now, Governor Ayade may emerge from the PDP primaries unopposed, to be the flag bearer of the PDP for 2019 elections in the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Joseph Bassey spoke in this direction on Tuesday in Akpabuyo Local Government headquarters at an event for party members within Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Calabar South federal constituencies.

The event was an endorsement event, which is ongoing in the state and spearheaded by State Deputy Governor Professor Ivara Esu and it is taking the form of town hall meetings for each federal constituency where leaders of the party and traditional leaders are gathered and lured to endorse the governor.

The Deputy Speaker, who took excuse for the absence of the National Assembly members from the area, Senator Gershom Bassey and Hon. Essien Ayi at the event, mentioned a number of projects initiated by Governor Ayade in his present term in office and his efforts to bring same to reality.

According to him, no Governor in the history of the state has ever completed any major project in the first term.

Many other party stakeholders and traditional leaders spoke at the event with all agreeing that Governor Ayade should be supported to seek and secure a second term mandate in office.

In a formal motion to endorse and adopt Governor Ayade as their candidate of choice for the 2019 governorship race in the state, the Deputy Speaker noted that “whereas, many party stakeholders have spoken and even the traditional and royal fathers in the area have added their voice that Governor Ben Ayade is our one and only choice to continue as governor in 2019 in the state, I hereby move and be it moved that we the people of Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Calabar South Local Government Areas have endorsed Governor Ayade for second term in office. I so move.”

The motion was seconded by Barrister Ene Cohbam and unanimously supported by all in attendance including the Deputy Governor, serving political appointees and elected party officials led by the state chairman of the party, Ntufam Inok Edim, who feigned neutrality saying, “some of us came here as observers.”

The town hall meeting/second-term endorsement event kicked off last week in Akamkpa Local Government headquarters for the people of Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency.

The third event will be for the people of Odukpani and Calabar Municipal federal constituency before moving to other federal constituencies across the state.