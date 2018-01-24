Chief Austine Edeeze, member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves re-election in 2019 for his creditable performance.

Edeeze said this on Wednesday in Abakaliki that the performance of Buhari in the past three years qualified him for mandate renewal in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the president’s re-election would enable the administration to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the various sectors of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the anti-graft campaign, economic repositioning, job creation and defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency are among some landmark achievements of this administration.

Edeeze, who was reacting to criticisms of Buhari, said that the president was doing his best to address the incessant clashes between herders and farmers in some parts of the country.

“The alleged killings by herdsmen are regrettable but the Federal Government is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control,’’ he said.

The party chieftain asserted that the fortunes of the party would not be affected in the general elections.

“The APC led-Federal Government takes the issue of security very serious.

“The welfare and security of lives and property are the primary reasons for the existence of any modern government.

“We have contained the Boko Haram menace, diminished its operational efficacy and reclaimed territories under its control.

“The farmers and herdsmen clashes and attendant alleged killings is worrisome, however, the government is working round the clock to bring the situation under control.

“This is a domestic problem and must be seen as such. The government is committed to providing sustained peace and security of every citizen and what is needed is patience,’’ Edeeze said.

The APC chieftain said that with less than three years in office, the Buhari government had been able to achieve so much in areas of infrastructure, empowerment and security.

He however, lamented that the problems inherited by the administration was too great to have been solved in such a short period of time.

The onetime Chairman of the Ebonyi Universal Basic Education Board said that the president enjoyed goodwill of all Nigerians because of his outstanding performance, especially his hard stand against financial corruption and indiscipline.

“Mr President has performed beyond every reasonable doubt. It will take some time to correct the many wrongs that have been done to this country by previous administrations.

“I so much believe that it will take some time to heal the wounds completely. Look at some of the measures put in place by this administration in fighting corruption.

“They are paying off. You can attest to the fact that corruption has really declined in the country.

“The issue of security is getting deserved attention and the administration is working round the clock to address the farmers and herdsmen clashes and look at the issue of Boko Harem the menace has been significantly contained.

“The president is doing creditably well. Rather, I will say those criticizing him are not patient enough with him” he said.