The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged Nigerians to vote for only credible candidates in the 2019 elections.

The Lagos State Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Malam Shakirudeen Olofin, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

He urged the citizens to de-emphasise political affiliations and vote for only candidates who would move the country forward.

“As the 2019 elections approach, we urge Nigerians to vote candidates who will deliver good governance regardless of party affiliations.

“The credibility of candidates and the ability to deliver should be the major considerations, and not whether candidates belong to popular parties or not.

“We are all witnesses to how major parties give us beautiful manifestoes and dump them as soon as they get to power.

“Also, there are good candidates who cannot emerge through the poor internal democracy in some of the popular parties.

“The only way to get such good candidates in power is for the electorate not to look at the party they belong but vote them according to their credentials and what they can offer,” he advised.

Olofin also urged citizens to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) since the cards would be their power to choose their leaders.

He described the recent killings in Benue and some other states as unfortunate, and urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to end the killings.

The publicity secretary said that he was neither for nor against creation of cattle colonies to tackle farmers/herdsmen clash.

“I am not for or against it. I learnt 16 states have signified interest to give land for colonies.

“If they think that will solve the problem, they can go ahead. What is important is that loss of lives to herdsmen must stop,” he said.