Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is just being received by Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State at the Akure Airport in Akure, Ondo State, for a visit.

It is believed that the former Vice President is meeting Governor Fayose ahead of 2019 Presidential poll.

As usual, the governor, in company of his visitor, stops at strategic locations to greet the people, as the people equally hail him and Atiku in appreciation.

It is also believed that the Waziri of Adamawas’s historic visit to Fayose was boosted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s outburst, on Tuesday, which carpeted President Mohhammadu Buhari’s performance in office, while the former president advised the incumbent and advised him not to seek re-election