The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a fresh election timetable changing the sequence of elections for the president, governors, national and state legislative seats.

The House considered the report of its Committee on Electoral and Political Party Matters on a bill to further amend the 2010 Electoral Act.

It substituted the content of section 25 of the extant Act, to put the elections in a different sequence.

According to the amendment, if signed into law, the order of proceedings, as far as elections are concerned in 2019, will commence with the National Assembly polls, to be followed by that of State Houses of Assembly, and then governorship.

The presidential polls will, thus, be the last in the sequence.

The 2010 Electoral Act made provisions for election into the affected offices, but the powers were left with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the order as well as dates for the elections.

INEC had just the previous week scheduled the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 16, while the Governorship and State Assembly/Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council elections were fixed for Saturday, March 2, 2019.

But the new amendment as approved by the House on Tuesday has altered that arrangement, including section 87(11a) of the extant Act, to outline sequence for the conduct of political parties’ primaries in the order of (i) State House of Assembly, (ii), National Assembly, (iii) Governorship, and (iv) President, continuing on (b) that dates for the primaries “shall not be earlier than 120 days and not later than 90 days before the date of elections to the offices.”

A new section 143 has also been introduced to the Act to give protection to occupants of offices whose elections may be nullified owing to the process of the primary election that brought them on board.

The section reads: “Where the nomination of an elected candidate is nullified by the court and notice of appeal against the decision is given within the stipulated period for appeal, the elected candidate shall, notwithstanding the contrary decision of the court, remain in office pending the determination of the appeal.

“If the court determines that the candidate was not validly nominated, the elected candidate shall, notwithstanding the contrary decision of the court, remain in office within the period an appeal may be filed, and shall not be sanctioned for the benefits he derived while in office pursuant to this section,” the new provisions read.

The Act has also made provisions to the effect that where a nominated candidate of a political party dies before, or withdraws from the race, his/her political party shall, within seven days, conduct a fresh primary to replace such a candidate.

The report also set a campaign expenditure limit of N5 billion for the presidential election, with a punitive measure put in place for political parties which would violate the law.

The report put the limit of election expenses in section 91(2) at the maximum of N5 billion for a presidential candidate as against the previous N1 billion in the extant Act.

Sub-section 3 puts that of governorship election at N1 billion as opposed to the N200, 000,000 in the extant law.

Campaign limits for the National Assembly (Senate and House of Reps) were pegged at N100 million and N70 million, respectively.

For State Houses of Assembly, expenses were pegged at N30 million as against the N10 million provided for in the extant law.