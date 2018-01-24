Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Dr Yusuf Agabi, has denied defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Dr Agabi said he remains a vibrant and loyal member of the PDP, who shares in its vision and aspiration for a better and stronger Nigeria.

Agabi said he was not a cheap political product that could be bought by the APC for whatever reason, describing the rumour of his defection as the handiwork of political detractors who fear his chances in 2019.

“I have not defected to APC as has been erroneously reported. I remain a vibrant and loyal member of the PDP. I cannot trade the vision and aspiration of our great party for a visionless APC,” he said.

He told party members and supporters to disregard the false report.

“There is no iota of truth in it. What has APC got to offer that I will leave PDP. No, it is not possible. I know the rumour of my defection to the APC is the handiwork of those who fear that I will win 2019 Nasarawa State governorship election.”

“I am not a low class politician that will defect without some fanfare,” he said.