The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state has urged citizens of the state, especially its supporters to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for those who they would prefer to be in charge of their local governments “because it is a responsibility they should not take lightly”.

According to the party, “participation in local government election is as important as any other election in the country, and for locals, it should perhaps be more important for residents of the locality because it is their closest interaction with governance through which they can be heard”.

In a statement from the party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, the APC said that “since it is official from the state electoral commission that the election is holding on Saturday, and since no other agency is authorised by law to do so, it is imperative that voters turn up for the election.

“Nobody should allow himself/herself to be deceived that there will be no voting on that day. Anyone who says so will be attempting to fool you; so you have to come out and vote for your choice of candidate “, the APC said.

The party further declared that, “any party that is not participating in the election may be doing so either out of ignorance or fear of possible disgraceful failure at the polls or both.

“However, the APC already has 280 of its candidates returned unopposed out of the 389 wards; but that’s not a reason to take victory for granted in the remaining 109 wards up for grabs’, the party warned its supporters.

“Go out on Saturday and register a decisive victory by voting for the APC from the rest of the contest; the party said, adding that ‘the local government election will give a vivid indication of what the governorship contest of September will be. The APC expects no less than a resounding victory.

“As you read this, the PDP, which is the most vitriolic opposition party we have in Osun, is so disorganised that its centre cannot hold.

“Besides, all efforts to patch the factions together have repeatedly failed; which is an indication that the party is incapable of governing.

“They are falling apart even before the people of Osun show them the red card for the fourth time.

According to the APC, “the first time the PDP got the red card was in 2003, (but it took the court’s intervention in 2010 to stop PDP from stealing victory). The second time was just under a year that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola came to power in 2011. That was when Sen. Iyiola Omisore and others were removed from the National Assembly.

“The third humiliation of Omisore and the PDP was in 2014 when in spite of the massive deployment of Federal might in the ex-Senator’s favour, he lost the governorship election woefully.

“The fourth time will be a double on Saturday and in September 2018 that crushing defeats in both the council and governorship elections will nail the coffins of the PDP once and for all.

“That will be the crowning glory for a brilliant patriot of Osun origin who has so robustly fought a monstrosity called PDP from stopping progress in Osun State.”