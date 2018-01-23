The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari stands a good chance of winning more votes in the South Eastern region of the country in 2019 compared to the number of votes he got in the region three years ago during the 2015 presidential election.

Speaking in a chat, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said the president got fewer votes from the region in 2015 because majority of people from the South-East didnt know him and were fed with lies about him by the opposition party.

He however added that since assuming office, the president has shown greater interests in the South East compared to past presidents. This according to him has been made manifest by the performance of the party in the last governorship election in Anambra State and the mass defections of Igbo leaders to APC.

“We believe that President Muhammadu Buhari stands a very good chance now in the South East than in 2015”.

“During the election in 2015, most people in the South East didnt know him beyond the propaganda that was being spread about his personality. But now, they have had the opportunity of knowing the kind of person he is”.

“In the last three years, he has also shown great interest in the South East beyond what obtains in the past. You could see that in the result our party had in the last governorship election in Anambra. Even though APGA won, our party posted a stellar performance”.

“You also see it in the mass movement of Igbo leaders to APC. These ones were not in our party before 2015 but they joined because they are impressed with what the president is doing. So, we believe our party has made serious inroads into the South East and this will be manifest by the results we get in 2019” he said.