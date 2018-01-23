A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Akinfolarin Mayowa, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Mayowa, who represents Ileoluji-Okeibo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo state, in a letter read by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, cited division in the party as his reason for defecting.

He said he had since December left the PDP and registered with the APC.

Mr. Mayowa’s defection is the first in the House in 2018.

Over seven members dumped the opposition party in 2017 for the ruling APC.