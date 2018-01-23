The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over what it called its increasing desperation to cling unto power, even as it said the party was scared of its popularity.

It also accused the ruling party of violating the nation’s extant laws and democratic order, stressing that its clampdown on the opposition was largely informed by its desperate bid to dominate the polity at all cost.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, at the PDP national secretariat, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also accused the APC of using Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, as pawn in the political persecution of the PDP, which he noted, culminated in the recent demolition of the party’s secretariat in the state in controversial circumstance on the orders of the governor.

He said: “We have invited you here today to alert Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world of a very dangerous design by APC interests, which is inimical to the survival of our hard-earned democracy and the stability of our nation.

“The APC, in the desperation to cling to power has finally commenced its onslaught against our democratic order. The constitutionally guaranteed rights to freely associate is now under attack even as our nation is being pushed to the brinks.

“Also, we bring to the attention of the world, the various constitutional violations of the APC; her unrelenting persecution, arrests, detention and harried trial of opposition members as well as perceived opponents of government, including innocent business concerns, all in line with the grand plot to discredit and stifle opposition in Nigeria.

“The APC, having realised that its chances of winning the 2019 elections get slimmer by the day and petrified by the popularity of the repositioned PDP across Nigeria, has now resorted to a vicious plot to physically attack our members and offices, as well as deploying force and orchestrated violence in an attempt to destabilise our structure across the country.”

“On Sunday January 21, 2018, the APC unleashed terror on the PDP by sending its agents under the instructions of the Borno State governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, to demolish the PDP secretariat along Dandal Way in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.”

Ologbondiyan added that the action of Shettima was basically a function of the revitalization of PDP in the country.