The Southeast leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has endorsed Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State as the leader of the Southeast Zonal Campaign Council of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid.

They also agreed to work together for both the success of Buhari and party in other elections in the zone.

This was the outcome of the party’s meeting on Sunday night at the Abuja Lodge of the Imo State Governor.

In a release signed by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo on Monday, the APC Southeastern leaders agreed to set up Buhari’s campaign organisation in the zone, with Okorocha as the leader, while similar structures would be set up in the other four southeastern states.

The release partly read, “The Southeast APC leaders have resolved that they would not allow the fate that had befallen APC in the zone in 2015 to repeat itself in 2019.”

The meeting, which was said to have lasted for hours, ended on a convivial note.