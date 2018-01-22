President Muhammadu Buhari has assured of his administration’s resolve to deliver on the three-pronged promises of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, halting the pillage of the economy by corrupt public officials, and creating employment opportunities for the youths.

He gave the reassurance while receiving the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

He said the initial economic challenge posed by the recession was already dwindling, with the economy starting out and posting better results on falling inflation rates, higher foreign reserve and better ranking on the ease of doing business.

“If you look critically into the 2018 budget, we have already taken into account key issues of more stable electricity, construction of roads and rails, and the airport concession’’ he said.”

The President said the government will work more to accelerate and increase momentum in agriculture, power, gas, manufacturing and processing while commending the Chinese government for its support in improving infrastructure in Nigeria.

“We send our gratitude to the Chinese for all their support to Nigeria. Since Independence, no country has helped our country on infrastructural development like the Chinese. In some projects, the Chinese help us with 85 percent payment, and soft loans that span 20 years. No country has done that for us,’’ he said.

The President assured Nigerians that the rising attacks on communities by herdsmen will soon be brought under control by security forces deployed to the vulnerable areas across the country.

He said the unfortunate incident of attacks, which had resulted in the loss of lives and properties, had already brought sorrow and hardship on many Nigerians, with the government deeply affected.

President Buhari said the government will continue to strengthen its relationship with the NESG, especially in integrating its recommendations into policies that will improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

In his remark, the chairman of the NESG Board of Directors, Kyari Abba Bukar, commended the government for the “pragmatic approach’’ in engaging with citizens of Niger Delta region which had translated into a steady rise in oil production.

“Your Excellency, we salute your courage in providing support to the states that have had fiscal challenges. We recognise that without the intervention of the Presidency, many state governments would have been unable to pay salaries last year,’’ he said.

Bukar said the outlook on the economy remained upwardly positive, projecting a 3.5 percent GDP growth, urging the President to pay more attention to the herdsmen attacks, which could reverse the gains recorded in the agricultural sector.

While also receiving leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, President Buhari pledged to give his best to all Nigerians, guided by a clear conscience in making decisions for the progress of the country.

He thanked them for their patriotism, sacrifices and support for the peace and stability of the country.

President Buhari commended the South East leaders for acknowledging the laudable and consistent efforts of his administration to restore Nigeria to the position of eminence.

He said: ‘‘I am very pleased for your patriotism and consistency in supporting our administration. You are always going around explaining things even at the risk of abuse.”

‘‘I want you to know that I have not forgotten the efforts and sacrifices you have made in the successes I have achieved in my position and I appreciate what you are doing for the stability of our country and the future of our children and our grandchildren.”

‘‘I assure you that whatever I try to do, I will do it with a clear conscience and I’ll do the best I can do for all Nigerians,’’ he said.

In an address on behalf of South East leaders, Hon, Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman, South East APC, requested for his support for the zone in its quest for the Presidency in 2023.

He added: ‘‘we implore Mr President, as a just and fair-minded leader, to make history by supporting the zoning of the office of the President in our great party to the South East at the end of your second tenure in office as President in 2023.’’

He reaffirmed the unanimous decision of the party in the zone on December 31, 2017 endorsing the President for a second term in office, Eneukwu, adding: ‘‘It is our conviction that four years is not enough for you to complete this worthy journey hence the need for another four years to enable you to make Nigeria truly great.’’

He thanked the President for the several projects receiving the attention of the Federal Government in the South East including, 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt road as well as the Enugu-Onitsha–Owerri road, among others.