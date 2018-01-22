A senator and founder of Silverbird Group, Ben-Murray Bruce, says the Peoples Democratic Party is willing to accept Shehu Sani if the ruling All Progressives Congress no longer wants the senator

The lawmaker, who is a member of the PDP, took to his official twitter handle to laud Mr. Sani’s intellect, describing him as a specimen of patriotism.

His comment followed a communique issued on Saturday by chairpersons of the APC in the six local governments that make up Kaduna Central Senatorial district.

The chairmen endorsed a rival aspirant and political adviser to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, Uba Sani, for the 2019 senatorial ticket.

Mr. Sani described the rejection as ‘antics’ by the governor.

He said the governor resorted to organising ‘fake’ endorsement meeting after repeatedly failing to suspend him from the party.

He added that the people of his constituency are ‘solidly’ behind him irrespective of the governor’s move.

“Senator @ShehuSani is an asset to Nigeria and a pride to the @NGRSenate. I have traveled all over Nigeria and very few Nigerians can match his intellect,” Mr. Ben-Bruce tweeted.

“If APC doesn’t want him, the @OfficialPDPNig wants him. Nigeria wants him. Democracy needs him. He’s a specimen of patriotism!.”

Mr. Bruce further praised Nigeria’s diaspora for remitting $22 billion in 2017.

“Nigeria’s diaspora remitted $22 billion to Nigeria in 2017. That is almost Kenya’s entire budget for 2018. Our diaspora is the single largest source of FDI into Nigeria. Help me lobby your Senator as I push for a Constitutional amendment to enable them vote in future elections”, he said.