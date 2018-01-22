The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 10 additional centres in Bayelsa to ensure that many residents of the state participate in the ongoing voters’ registration.

Mr Clement Oha, INEC’s Administrative Secretary in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yenagoa that the state now has 29 centres with the creation of the new ones.

He said that there were now more registration centres in the coastal communities.

He said that the centres were shared according to population density, terrains and distance to the already existing ones.

Oha advised those who had not been registered to take part in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) to enable them secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“I urge the residents that have not been registered to secure their voting rights ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Those who had registered before the 2015 general elections should to go to INEC’s office in the various local government secretariats or other designated centres in their areas to collect their PVCs,” Oha said.