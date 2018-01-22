President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with a delegation of South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders at the Council Chambers, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The leaders were believed to have called on the President on a courtesy call.

The delegation is led by Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

The delegation included serving National Assembly members, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who is being represented by his deputy, Eze Madumere, former governors, former ministers, party leaders, among others.