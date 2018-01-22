The women wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East zone has thrown its full weight behind the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs. Sally Chinedu, the Zonal Women Leader of APC in the South East, announced the endorsement at the weekend in Amoli, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, at a rally to receive Ambassador Ginika Tor Williams, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain who joined APC.

Addressing the rally, Mrs. Chinedu appealed to Ndigbo to see reason in supporting Buhari for a second tenure, to ensure that an Igbo man becomes President in 2023.

She warned that if any other northerner becomes President in 2019, the person would seek a second term in 2023, denying Ndigbo the opportunity of producing the president that year.

“Please, I want to appeal to our people again. Let us not talk about Mr. President as an enemy. Nobody gives power to his enemy. We must reason properly. If we support Buhari in 2019, he will stay till 2023, when it will be the turn of an Igbo man,” Chinedu said.

She said APC has kept its electoral promises to Nigerians, especially in the war against corruption and lifting of infrastructure base of the country, to give a boost to the economy.