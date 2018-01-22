Delta State Government has chided Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor of Edo State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for boasting of installing an APC governor in Delta.

Patrick Ukah, Delta State Commissioner for Information, in a statement signed by Sam Ijeh, his media assistant, in Asaba on Saturday, said the choice of words, especially the use of “installing”, by the former labour leader was a manifestation of his limited knowledge of politics as against unionism were he claims to be a master.

The former governor had, at a mega rally of APC in Benin City, Edo State, on Friday declared that the party would extend its coast in the South South by installing an APC governor in Delta, a state controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The commissioner expressed surprise that Oshiomhole, a leader of a party that has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, would be talking of installing a governor in a state that is not his own, instead of suggesting ways of making living bearable for Nigerians.

Ukah posited that with the numerous developmental projects going on in various parts of the state, “Deltans are satisfied with the performance of the present administration,” and this manifested in PDP’s resounding victory in the recent local government election in Delta.

He advised the former governor to first join hands with others in his party to put their house in order by conducting a successful national convention that is long overdue instead of engaging in a wild goose chase.

He warned Oshiomhole not to be deceived by fair-weather politicians leaving the PDP for the APC, describing them as spent forces who feel uncomfortable with the reforms presently going on in the PDP.

Ukah said Delta was in safe hands under the leadership of Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that those who would attempt to flex muscles with the governor would be disgraced by the people.

He said the likes of Oshiomole were responsible for putting Nigeria in comatose thereby taking the country that was on steady growth, several steps backward.