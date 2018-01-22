Gboyega Isiaka, two-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, has denied dumping his governorship ambition for a senatorial seat.

The governorship hopeful said his political ambition for 2019 was predicated on governorship of the state and not a senatorial seat in the National Assembly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in 2015 stated this during a meeting with the members of Imeko-Afon Council of Baales in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Isiaka, who also held a series of meetings with youths, men and women in his local government of origin, debunked insinuations in some quarters that he had jettisoned his gubernatorial aspiration.

According to Isiaka, “It is laughable to think that I will abandon my people at a time the chance of victory is brightest. Let me assure you all that I remain resolved on this course and will pursue it till I get to office on May 29, 2019.”

Isiaka noted that as the season of politics had begun with the release of election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), rumours would be the order of the day.

He urged the people to ignore anything contrary to what he believes in and stands for.

He assured the council members that he was determined to make them proud and win the forthcoming governorship election.

“The desire to address the challenges in our local communities and towns are the very reasons I am still in the race, and by the will of God and the support of all of Ogun State citizens, I will make life more abundant for all as the governor of the state,” he added.