Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, says cabinet reshuffle is long overdue.

Okorocha said this when he featured on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television.

“It is long overdue,” he said in response to a question on cabinet reshuffle.

Okorocha, who was among the six governors that received the president at Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, described the return of Buhari as a good news to all Nigerians.

He expressed hope that there would be a change in the entire administrative process of Buhari’s government and said the president would fulfill all his promises to Nigerians.

“The return of Mr President is good news to all Nigerians and not just the APC and we must always remember that President Muhammadu Buhari is a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so we all thank God for his safe arrival and that he is in good health and we pray that God will grant him the wisdom with which to carry out the affairs of this nation,” he said.

“It is true that while he was away Nigerians were full of expectation but thank God we had a very very wonderful vice-president who filled in the gap so there was no vacuum as to when the president was away but what is important now is that you must know that being the president, being the commander in chief, Nigerians are expecting something g new really really fast.

“They want to see what is new, what has he brought back from London and let me just say anytime a leader is out of his country, he seems to see things better and judge things from a better perspective.”

On Sunday, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called on Buhari to rejig his cabinet.