Former Kebbi State Governor, Saidu Dakingari, ​has explained why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ​for​ the All Progressive Congress (APC).

​Dakingari and ​ his ​former ​deputy​, ​Ibrahim Aliyu​, had defected along with thousands of their supporters.

​S​tate APC Chairman, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, formally received ​them at Haliru Abdul Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

​In a chat with newsmen, ​Dakingari said ​his decision was a result of deep thoughts in the past three years since he left power.

“I joined the APC not for gain but for what President Muhammadu Buhari and ​Governor ​Atiku Bagudu have been doing at the federal and state levels respectively for progress,​ ​peace and unity.

“I call on all those I have offended to forgive me and I forgive those who offended me too”​.

The former governor ​promised to work for the success of the ruling in 2019.