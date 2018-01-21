Former Kebbi State Governor, Saidu Dakingari, has explained why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Dakingari and his former deputy, Ibrahim Aliyu, had defected along with thousands of their supporters.
State APC Chairman, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, formally received them at Haliru Abdul Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.
In a chat with newsmen, Dakingari said his decision was a result of deep thoughts in the past three years since he left power.
“I joined the APC not for gain but for what President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Atiku Bagudu have been doing at the federal and state levels respectively for progress, peace and unity.
“I call on all those I have offended to forgive me and I forgive those who offended me too”.
The former governor promised to work for the success of the ruling in 2019.