The All Progressives Congress has assured Nigerians that the federal government is working hard to resolve the farmers versus fulani herdsmen persistent crisis that has claimed several lives recently.

The spokesman of the party Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi gave this assurance in Lagos at a review of his book on a platter of gold.

The former Youths and Sport minister under the Goodluck Jonathan led administration gave and indepth insight on occurrences that made and marred the ex-president rule at Ake in Lagos.

Speaking with journalists after the event, Abdulahi said the federal government will find and prosecute killers that took laws into their hands in Benue state and other parts of the country.

The APC spokesman promised that the party will definitely hold its convention in 2018, as he explained that the party had not in any way violated its constitution regarding party convention.