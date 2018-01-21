President Muhammadu Buhari is unworthy to lead Nigeria again in his current capacity because “he has failed to lead the nation aright,” a group backing key opposition figure and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said.

The grim verdict was passed on the President him at the weekend by a group christened as “I am Atikulated 2019”, and led by one Ike Bishop Okoronkwo.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, the group said that the former Vice President is the best choice for Nigeria at the next election, urging Nigerians to reject President Buhari because he had failed in his duties as President of the nation.

According to the group, there are too many instances of failure ascribable to the current government, and Nigerians should do themselves a whole lot of good by rejecting the president at the next election.

“The incessant and needless killings of innocent Nigerians by Fulani Herdsmen and other militant groups, and the inability of the present government to stop the killing or bring the perpetrators to book, the worsening joblessness among Nigerian youths, epileptic power supply amidst high tariffs.

Other reasons the group gave include “the increasing rates of kidnappings, violent crimes and cultism cases across Nigeria, the undue and unwarranted sufferings that Nigerians are currently subjected to due to scarcity of petroleum products, to mention a few, all of these are becoming unbearable for the average Nigerians.

“We wish to use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to vehemently reject President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the APC in Nigeria in all future elections.

“Let us put away petty sentiments and come together as one united people in the interest of our country Nigeria, to support and vote Atiku Abubakar and his party, the PDP, in the upcoming general elections, because, “patriotism” as they say, has no political party.

“We also call on all Nigerian youths and women groups, to key into the agenda of this organization so that, together, we can change this ‘fake’ change government, and enthrone Atiku Abubakar, as the next president of Nigeria,” the group said.

Okoronkwo, who read the text of the press statement, also urged PDP members, leaders and Nigerians to ensure that Abubakar emerged as the standard bearer of the party for the 2019 presidential election.

“We wish to appeal to PDP Governors, present and past party leaders, stakeholders and members of the party, and indeed all well meaning Nigerians, to support the candidacy of Abubakar.

“They should ensure that he emerges as the Standard Bearer of the PDP for the 2019 presidential election,” Okoronkwo said.

“We have looked at the profiles of those currently aspiring to contest for president on the platform of PDP in 2019.

“We have identified Abubakar, as the only one with the character and content, political will and capacity required to bring the needed transformation that Nigerians are yearning for.”

He described Abubakar as a detribalised leader and a uniting figure, a good bridge builder who bridges gap between tribes, and modest in religion.

“He relates equitably with Nigerians in business and in politics without greed or sentiment.

“He is an astute politician, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Perhaps, his philanthropy is most visible through his promotion of education at all levels, particularly higher education.”