Member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Hon. Johnson Ehiozuwa Agbonnayinma, at the weekend explained why he dumped the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, that elected him to the National Assembly for the All Progressive Congress, APC.

According to Agbonnayinma, the PDP cannot survive the current leadership of the ruling APC in Edo state, following the unprecedented development currently being carried out by the Governor Obaseki-led government.

Hon. Agbonnayinma who stated this while answering questions from newsmen in Benin City on why he decided to pitch tent with the ruling party in the state.

He said he was impressed and attracted by what the APC government in the state is doing.

“By ensuring that development cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state, Governor Obaseki and the APC have won my heart,” he said, noting that it would be a sin on his part not to have joined him to develop the state.

“The interest of Edo State is what is paramount. That is what the Governor is trying to tell Edo State people and Nigeria in general and that we must put this nation first and Edo State for me today is working and any reasonable human being, anyone that believes in the developmental stride, anyone that believes that when one is working, there is no need to try to hide, tell the story the way it is.

“In my own constituency, especially my local government, he has been able to attract industrial estate to my local government in Ikpoba Okha that is going to give employment to thousands of youth.

“Again, he has been able to build modular refinery in Ikpoba Okha. It will be a sin to God and to mankind to work against him but to support him.

“All I want to do, is to bring my added value, queue behind him and support him so that Edo State can be among the best states in this country,” he said.

While thanking the state PDP chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, for playing significant roles in his political career, Agbonnayinma said those who plotted his removal as the Chairman of the party are still the ones parading themselves as the leaders of the party.

“I thanked them for the opportunity they gave me at a time. I must appreciate them especially chief Dan Orbih. My being in the House of Representatives today, he played a very significant role. He stood by me and supported me, may God bless him.

“But unfortunately, the cabals who fought to remove him as the PDP Chairman of Edo State, the same people are now parading themselves as the leaders of PDP in Edo State.

“I cannot work with people who believed that they are the Alpha and Omega. We must be our brother’s keepers; we should not deceive ourselves. We should play democracy by the people for the people and by the people. And not democracy by you, for you and of you, it does not work.

“So, I am out of there and I wish them the best of luck. But as from today, let me tell you, Edo State under the able leadership of the Governor and the APC leadership, PDP has no space to survive in this state; we are wiser,” he said.