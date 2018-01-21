A political group; “Iam Atikulated2019’’ has appealed to leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential elections.

The group made the appeal during a press conference by its National Coordinator, Mr Ije Okoronkwo, on Sunday in Abuja.

“Iam Atikulated2019’’, is a political movement and platform built to mobilise support for the candidacy of Abubakar as president of Nigeria come 2019.

Its main objective is to drum up support for Abubakar, to be chosen as the standard bearer of the PDP, and for his subsequent victory at the polls in the general elections.

Okoronkwo also urged PDP members, leaders and Nigerians to ensure that Abubakar emerged as the PDP flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election.

“We wish to appeal to PDP governors, present and past party leaders, stakeholders and members of the party, and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians, to support the candidacy of Abubakar.

“They should ensure that he emerges as the Standard Bearer of the PDP for the 2019 presidential election,’’ Okoronkwo said.

He also called on Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to put away sentiments, support and vote Abubakar and the PDP in 2019.

Okoronkwo said that Abubakar as a former Vice President of Nigeria had the requisite experience to rule the country.

“We have looked at the profiles of those presently aspiring to contest for president on the platform of PDP in 2019.

“We have identified Abubakar as the only one with the character and content, political will and capacity required to bring the needed transformation that Nigerians are yearning for.’’

He described Abubakar as a detribalised leader and a uniting figure, a good bridge builder who bridges the gap between tribes, and modest in religion.

According to him, Abubakar relates equitably with Nigerians in business and in politics without greed or sentiment.

“He is an astute politician, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is perhaps the most visible through his promotion of education at all levels, particularly higher education.’’ On the recent killingsof innocent Nigerians in Benue and other parts of the country, Okoronkwo condemned the act.

He also expressed concern about epileptic power supply amid high tariffs, the increasing rates of kidnappings, violent crimes and cultism cases across Nigeria.

“The undue and unwarranted sufferings that Nigerians are presently subjected to due to scarcity of petroleum products, to mention a few, all of these are becoming unbearable for the average Nigerian.’’