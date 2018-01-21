AS 2019 General Election draws nearer, a group, All Christian Leaders & Ministers Forum (ACLMF), has endorsed Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for second term in office, saying it took this decision based on Ambode’s unimaginable performance and commendable zeal for developmental projects that were visible in every nook and crannies of the state.

The National Coordinator of the group, Rev. Dr Samuel Ogedengbe, made this declaration while speaking at the event that took place at the weekend at the Overcomers Pentecostal Prayer Ministry, Abule–Egba, Lagos.

Ogedengbe, while lauding Governor Ambode for distinguishing himself by impacting positively on the state, affirmed that the group as a Christian body was not disappointed as it joined others to pray for the emergence of a Christian governor during the 2015 electioneering, which he said came to pass.

According to him, the endorsement of Governor Ambode for a second term is a reflection of the wish of majority of Lagosians irrespective of religion, race or creed, noting that, “All the projects initiated by the present administration were not only exemplary but commendable, laudable, exceptional and unique, especially within the short time he has spent., hence our declaration that such a person should go for a second term.”

He, therefore, urged all residents of the state to ensure they got their voter cards ready before the commencement of the 2019 General Election to enable them to vote in exercise.

The guest preacher, Prophet Elijah Ehindero, in his sermon, declared that politicians can only succeed in office based on cooperation and support from the masses, urging all Nigerians not to leave governance to politicians alone but should always endeavour to do their bit by acting as checks and balances in order to guide them in the right direction.

Representative of Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, at the event, Rev. David Verrals, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Religious Matters, while welcoming the declaration by ACLMF, also noted that the administration headed by Governor Ambode had recorded numerous achievements within its short period in office.

He equally urged all and sundry to ensure they cooperated and supported all efforts of government at making Lagos another Smart City in order to enable the citizens to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.