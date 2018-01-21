The All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen in the six local governments that make up Kaduna Central Senatorial district have declared their opposition to the 2019 re-election bid of Senator Shehu Sani.

They said a political adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Uba Sani, is their choice for the ticket.

The chieftains represent Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Giwa LGs.

APC chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Area, Musa Sheriff, insisted that Sani was not recognised by the party.

“Indeed we all agree to endorse Uba and that is because we deem him best for the seat come 2019”, he told Premium Times.

“I want you to know that the current senator is still not pardoned by the party and technically he is not recognised as a member of the party in Kaduna.”

Kaduna South APC chairman, Ibrahim Magaji, said: “It is a unanimous decision.”

“We all agree that Uba should contest for the senate seat in 2019”.

Reacting, Chima Abdussamad, an aide to Senator Sani assured that the camp will respond at the appropriate time.

“We cannot respond to them now. Because this is not the time to start campaigning for political seats or positions.”

“The Nigerian constitution is clear and as law abiding citizens, we will wait until the right time as stated in the electoral act that campaigns should start.

“But as far as we are concerned, they are only speaking for themselves not for the people of their constituencies.

“When the time for campaigns and elections come, we shall see”, he added.