Read the full text of the statement:

The Director General of the Fresh PDP; Prince Obi-Nwosu Emmanuel has reacted to the claim by some individuals purporting to have collapsed the faction. The shameful and most pathetic show of unbridled poverty and greed exhibited by these individuals masquerading as spokespersons for the Fresh PDP is most condemnable as they do not have the authority of the DG to do so.

These shameless persons who had at various times deployed very untoward means to use the noble Fresh PDP platform as a blackmail tool for the extortion of money from party leaders; have come to their ultimate end.

No one in his right senses will listen to the characters that purported to have collapsed such a vibrant movement like the Fresh PDP whose ideology has spread across Nigeria like wild fire.

For the records, my humble self and Svt. Rodney Odili-Obi were the initiators of the Fresh PDP. Every other person that joined the movement was allowed to be a part of Fresh PDP after expressing deep seated desire to join such a noble cause that seek to address impunity and imposition in our great party.

Very many party leaders and members had warned us about the ugly antecedents of some of these individuals who we allowed to join the Fresh PDP.

They have now openly disgraced themselves as they exhibited their inordinate desire for cheap compensation against the high ideals of correcting injustice and ensuring transparency in the coming party primaries; which Fresh PDP was established to achieve.

Let it be known that Fresh PDP was never setup as a money hunting platform, but strictly as the true PDP that will meet the dreams of the founding fathers of our great party. It was born out of the great necessity to address the injustice, impunity, imposition and corruption that characterised the 9th December 2017 National Convention of the party.

No individual or group within or outside Fresh PDP will be allowed to negotiate for pecuniary gains using this noble platform.

All those that joined Fresh PDP with the corrupt mind-set of pursuing selfish and divisive agenda; have hit the rock. We advise them to quickly join their fellow impostors who have mortgaged their conscience for penny.

We hereby warn all our party leaders and members to dissociate themselves from these questionable characters as they do not represent the true Initiators of the noble Fresh PDP.

May we reiterate our earlier stand that if the party leadership addresses the critical issues which we have raised and make firm commitment to ensure a level playing ground for all aspirant in the coming party primaries, then and only then will this platform be formally united again with the Uche Secondus faction.

Finally, in line with our vision to make PDP great again, we have decided to setup a Central Working Committee CWC for the Fresh PDP.

This is in deference to the overwhelming opinions of members; against our earlier plan to setup a full fledged National Working Committee NWC.

We consulted widely with party leaders and members on the most suitable way to ensure that we do not commit the same offence we want to correct and majority were of the opinion that handpicking members of our NWC will smack of the same impunity and imposition which we seek to correct.

To this end therefore, the Central Working Committee CWC of the Fresh PDP; soon to be inaugurated, will immediately commence arrangements for the conduct of a free and amply transparent elective convention where the authentic National Working Committee NWC of our great party will emerge.