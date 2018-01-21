Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has declared that with the strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, it will be difficult for any other political party to emerge victorious in the proposed local government election in the state.

Ajimobi while addressing APC members at a meeting attended by top government functionaries, APC stalwarts and executive members of the party at the party’s state secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan on Saturday, urged members to be more concerned about forging a united front and ensure that the ruling APC remained a party to beat in the forthcoming election.

The governor in his address also warned them against divisive tendencies as he implored them to accommodate new members who recently joined the ruling party.

Ajimobi while speaking maintained that, “We want you to shun all differences and accommodate the new entrants into the party. What should be paramount is that APC continues to rule in Oyo state.

“When the local government election holds, anyone who emerges as the candidate of the party will win the election.

“With the strength of our party, I do not see how any other party will win any post in the local government election.

The governor while speaking further however declared that no government has achieve what he has achieved in the last six and half years since the creation of the state in 1976.

He said “No government has done as well as we have done. So, before the electoral time-table is released, we want you all to work together to ensure that the party is united.

“We realize that we have some new members joining the party, so let us embrace them as one. This will ensure that the party continues to forge ahead and remain the party to beat”.