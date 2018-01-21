As preparations for 2019 general elections gather momentum, a female presidential aspirant for the elections, Professor Olufunmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has called for a review of the current guidelines into political offices.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, the professor of Language and Communication Arts at the Rivers State University of Education, said that it was ideal and reasonable that sections asking civil servants to resign their appointment before contesting in presidential and National Assembly elections be reviewed.

The Section 3(e) of the current guidelines reads: A person shall not be qualified to contest the Presidential and National Assembly elections if: *(e) being a person employed in the public or civil service of the Federal or of a state or of a local government area council, he has not resigned, withdrawn, or retired from such employment thirty days before the date of the election;*

Professor Adesanya-Davies, who said that the condition in the Section would have to be re-visited upgraded and fully incorporated, added that Civil Servants could now join any political parties of their interest.

“It is a highly commendable development as the Civil Servant strata can now fully participate in their own governance rather than sit-down-look and complain. Political positions should not be reserved nor be the privilege of retired and private sector employees alone. A government employee should be able to return to his/her office if and when the contest for a position is unsuccessful. It need not ever be a do-or-die-affair ever!” she said.

While referring to a 2002 Supreme Court decision in Abuja, titled: “Civil Servants Can Join Political Parties”, the female presidential aspirant said that, “The Supreme Court has given a landmark judgment as it ruled that civil servants can be members of political parties of their choice as provided for by the 1999 Constitution. The Electoral Act 2001, barred civil servants from holding membership of political parties. The Supreme Court gave the ruling as part of its clarification of the November 8, 2002, judgment in which it nullified most of the guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on registration of new political associations.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, however, commended some sections in the review of the guidelines, particular, which the section which makes the sale of nomination forms open and free for women aspirants at all levels, said that it boosted women interest in the race.

“Finally, again, thanks to Nigeria that says the ladies could pick nomination forms free at every level, as Nigeria is confident that the current challenges in the country can only be tackled by the women.” Thanks to Nigeria for sponsoring the female ticket as a source of encouragement to the mothers’ of the nation, and women are candidates of the nation as such. Thanks again to Nigeria for very reasonable guidelines for the elections.

Professor Adesanya-Davies, the university don from Ira, Oyun LGA in Kwara State, also appreciated such conditions which stated that:

*A person shall not be qualified for election 2(f) if he/she is a member of a secret society;*

5(c) *campaigns or addresses shall be devoted to outlining what the candidate intends to do for the people of his constituency;*

(e) *campaigns or addresses shall not be based on sectional, ethnic or religious sentiments or prejudices;*

(f) *bribery or other forms of inducement to voters, either directly or indirectly, shall be avoided by candidates and the agents; and*

(g) *abusive or vile or derogatory language shall not be used during campaigns or addresses.*

These conditions are highly commendable of any nation, she said.