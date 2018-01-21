Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said that the heat, noise and drumbeats on the 2019 general election are not necessary, adding that by now Nigeria is matured enough having passed through several elections in the past.

“The noise and drums in the social media because of elections is unnecessary. Nigeria as a country has gone through several elections over the years and has gotten to a level of maturity,” he said.

The governor made the remark weekend when elders of Eket Senatorial District Leaders’ Forum paid him a New Year solidarity visit at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

He said: “People who are mature, don’t make noise, they pass a message. And I want to believe that the message we are passing to the outside world is that Akwa Ibom remains in unity, peace and love for one another and with that, we believe we should be able to move our state forward.”

Emmanuel however took a swipe at the federal government over marginalisation of the state in the disbursement of funds for infrastructural development especially on roads.