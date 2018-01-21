Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has been adopted by 29 political parties as their sole candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Umahi disclosed at Obiozara, headquarters of his home local government area, on Saturday that his adoption by the parties took place in Abuja.

He broke the cheering news to the crowd at Ohaozara who came out en mass to similarly adopt him as their sole candidate of old Ohaozara bloc (comprising of the present Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo LGAs).

The governor reported that the parties would storm the state in February to formalise the adoption and advised other contestants to drop their ambition.

“Anyone who tries us would be injured because if the person falls on us, he will be grinded into granite and if we fall on him, he will be grinded into ashes.

“I and my deputy have accepted to continue this divine work and anyone who tries to terminate it would face God’s anger and might not be there during my swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

Umahi noted that he would pay full attention to general elections’ politicking from Jan.1, 2019 swearing that it would assume a “Tsunami’’.

“No party would take Ebonyi because God has taken it for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and we would organize a mega-rally in April that would challenge other states of the federation.

“Ebonyi would record more than one million votes during the elections as I challenge our opponents to even organize rallies and stop deceiving the people,” he said.

He noted that the adoption of some candidates for other positions was ideal and noted that they should take care of the parties affairs, empower the youths and women in their constituencies.

“I am, however, reviewing my support to some people as I could have called their names here but my deputy begged me not to do so.

“The adopted candidates who cause problems for us would have our infrastructural strides stopped in their area and we will tell their people that they are cause of the stoppage.

“The member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo (OHANIVO) Federal Constituency, Chief Linus Okorie would be returned for another term so also is the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Obasi Odefa,” he said.

He urged the people of Abakaliki bloc (the largest in the state) to continue supporting him, pledging to hand over power to them when he finishes his second tenure in office.

“You should allow me complete my second tenure because it is sweet and any opposition member from the southern zone who pledges to serve for one-tenure is deceiving you,” he said.

Chief Austin Umahi, his elder brother and the South East Zonal Chairman of the PDP, noted that the party will use Umahi as an instrument to recapture power at the presidency.

“The governor is a marketable product and the public office holders from the southern senatorial zone would organize a mega-rally on March.17, to show our seriousness for the elections,” he said.