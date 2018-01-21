Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, has declared that the achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the last two and half years have surpassed the achievements of former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in sixteen years.

Shittu who spoke on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during the unveiling of a compendium, “A compilation of some of the achievements of Buhari-Osinbajo administration 2015-2017” and commissioning of South West Zonal office of Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group, said the feats recorded by the duo of Buhari and Osinbajo in the last two years were enough for Nigerians to re-elect them in 2019.

At the event were ex-Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani who also doubles as the Chairman of the occasion and Minister of Health Professor Isaac Adewole.

Others include Post Master General, Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi, National Coordinator of MBO, Hon. Usman Ibrahim; South West Zonal Coordinator, Hon. Lateef Olawumi; Mrs Nike Omoworare; State Treasurer of APC Hon. Adanla; members of MBO group in South West; APC stalwarts among others.

Shittu who doubles as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of MBO Dynamic Support Group said he was confident that what Buhari and Osinbajo have done in two and half years is more than what PDP did in 16 years.

He said, “What Buhari has done in the last two and half years is better than what PDP has done in 16 years.”

Shittu maintained that President Buhari had performed well, hence, he deserved another term in office.

He said, “Buhari has created 6 million new jobs in agriculture. And we can go on and on in counting the achievements.

Shittu said that the support group which was created to root for the continuity of the achievements of the President with members across the country will soon have the remaining 5 zonal offices opened before the end of the year.

“This is the South West office and will have other zonal offices opened, I present to you a compilation of achievements of Buhari-Osinbajo administration from 2015 to 2017.

Shittu informed that the ten-chapter brochure which consists of milestones of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017, Buhari administration mid term fact sheet, anti-corruption and transparency and his own achievements as Minister of Communications has summarised some of the achievements of the present APC led federal government to seek another term in office.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support President Buhari in taking the country out of the present challenges facing the country.