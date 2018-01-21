Fresh PDP, the faction that emerged after the last national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has collapsed with its members declaring loyalty to the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

It has consequently withdrawn its threat to inaugurate a parallel PDP NWC on Monday, January 22,

proclaiming that the PDP remains one united party.

The action of the group led Chief Olukayode Akindele followed a peace meeting conveyed at the Abuja residence of former National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

Joining Akindele at the meeting were his colleagues in the now-defunct Fresh PDP including Godwin Duru and Franklyne Edede.

Also at the meeting were Senator Stella Omu and the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to Nwodo who spoke after the meeting, the reconciliatory process enjoyed the backing the national leadership of the party as well as that of the Board of Trustees (BoT).

He said the reconciliation did not come with any conditions, saying that the group was made up of enthusiastic youths needed by the party ahead of 2019.

He said the disbandment of Fresh PDP was the best gift the PDP could give to Nigerians at this stage.

Nwodo added: “A lot of people thought our house was divided and was about to cascade down. But we want to assure you that by God’s mercy an internal reconciliation capacity of the PDP, the cracks that you noticed has been completely sealed off.

“Today the fresh PDP has collapsed and all its members have reiterated into the mainstream of the PDP and we have a United PDP, poised ready and promising Nigerians that we are going to take away this government that is insensitive to human life which is the primary responsibility of government, which is protection of lives and property and if the government fails to protect life and property it has no business being in government.

“Today by what has happened here, we are sending a powerful signal across the country that the PDP wants to assure all Nigerians to expect of us we will not disappoint you.

“We will give you a strong and united party that will wipe away your tears, restore confidence in your country make you proud as a Nigerian where ever you are because we will bring back a government that cares and is interested in the welfare of its citizens, in protection of our general good and prosperity of our nation.

“So, let there be an hallelujah song across the country, let our people rejoice and celebrate as we address you today on the unity that we have forged in the party.

“The members of the fresh PDP that is now disbanded are young vibrant politicians. If a leader is leading, and nobody is following, he is taking a walk.

“PDP is leading and mentoring the young ones to take over the wish of a father is that his offsprings will be bigger than him. If a father does not bring an offspring that will surpass him he is not a good father. It means it doesn’t want his future to be better than his past.”

On whether there were conditions before the truce was reached he said “we have no conditions and that is why we are extremely happy.

“The young men and women in the fresh PDP have absolute confidence in the assurances that we have given them.

“The PDP NWC is aware of this reconciliation and supports it to the hilt. We are also in close touch with the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the committee that BoT has set up to make sure that the cracks arising from the convention are properly sealed and we are united. And they are aware of what we are doing right now. The leadership of the party including the BoT are aware of what we are doing.”

The former party boss added that the defection of PDP members has come to an end as a result of the reconciliation.

“We now have an authentic PDP. This is an envelope from the fresh PDP. That agenda is over,” Nwodo declared.

While stressing the need for mentorship, he added that when younger party members take over, their achievements will supersede those of the party elders, adding: “We welcome their enthusiasm, energy and capacity to mobilize the youths of this country. To know that their future lies in the PDP.”

He blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration for causing the loss of over 8 million jobs, despite promising 3 million jobs every year during their campaign in the build-up to 2015 general elections.

Nwodo pointed out that a government cannot rule by propaganda but what it promises the people, adding that the PDP has learnt its lessons and will come “back stronger, more prepared and more resolute to change the fortunes of this country.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the Fresh PDP, Akindele, noted that while they have always maintained that there is only been one PDP, they were forced to take the actions they did because of acts of impunity in the party.

He said: “But the issue of impunity and imposition has forced us into this situation because in PDP we don’t have any mechanism to address it. We have a mechanism for reconciliation. Reconciliation is when you have a dispute. But when it is a criminal political act then what you need is restitution.

“But we had received assurances from our leaders here that this will be addressed and today while it marks the end of Fresh PDP, it brings a PDP that is caring and wants to address issues that may affect it in the primaries.

“We have been having these meetings for a long time. And the executive meeting was held at 5 am today (yesterday) in the interest of the nation and the party so that we won’t have a parallel NWC come Monday.

“This has been cancelled we have surrendered the list to our leader here and we want to assure gentlemen if the press that this is the best thing that can happen to PDP.”

On whether they feared PDP leadership could renege, he said “We are dealing with men of integrity and honour. You can have disputes with your father and brothers but at the end of the day the integrity of the family is what counts PDP has integrity.”

On the list they submitted to the NWC, Olukayode said: “This is the list the authentic committee list but we have accepted to collapse it into the existing NWC.”

On his part, PDP national spokesman, Ologbondiyan, assured all party members and Nigerians in general that what had been perceived as a new crisis in the party had come to an end.

