Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State will from this week begin preparations towards the expected conduct of local government elections in three months time.

He said the processes will begin with various party meetings from ward to local government level aimed at accommodating new entrants and uniting the party.

Ajimobi stated this while addressing members of the party, atop a rostrum, at its State Secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Saturday afternoon.

While expressing optimism that the State Electoral Commission will release the electoral timetable within the next 90 days, Ajimobi avowed that the party would clear all elective positions when the local government elections are held.

Ajimobi who spoke alongside members of the party at the state level, and his executive assistant on political matters, Dr Morounkola Thomas, urged party members to be more concerned about forging a united front and ensuring that the APC remained the ruling party in the state.

“We want you to shun all differences and accommodate the new entrants into the party. What should be paramount is that APC continues to rule in Oyo State.

“When the local government election holds, anyone who emerges as the candidate of the party will win the election. From next week, we will begin to move around to advance for a united front ahead of the election. We will begin to meet with you at your meetings across wards, local government areas in the State.”

“A three months notice for the local government election will be given next week. During that 90 days period, let us all come together and vote for the party. With the strength of our party, I do not see how any other party will win any post in the local government election.”

“No government has done as well as we have done. So before the electoral timetable is released, we want you all to work together to ensure that the party is united. We realize that we have some new members joining the party so let us embrace them as one. This will ensure that the party continues to forge ahead and remains the party to beat,” Ajimobi said.