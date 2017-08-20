All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Kwara state has passed a vote of confidence on leadership of the national chairman of the party, Dr Victor Ike Oye.

It is recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu last week upturned judgement of an Enugu state High Court which sacked Dr Oye as the national chairman.

A statement signed by the APGA chairman in Kwara state, Elder Ayo Oluleye, and made available to journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, said that the leadership of Dr Oye was capable of ensuring greater popularity and success of the party in future election in the country.

Members of the party, who commended the state chairman, Elder Oluleye for his support for Dr Oye, condemned alleged anti-party activities of some members of the party in Abuja.

The statement also prayed for success of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state in the coming governorship election in the state.